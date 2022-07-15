Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 09:00

Free event featuring live music, storytelling, children's entertainment and more to take place in Cork city this Sunday 

Attendees are advised that parking on Mardyke Walk will be limited to residents and blue badge holders only on this day.
Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher at the recent launch with Eimear Hallahan, Rebel Brass; Linda Plover, Joy In The Park; Cormac Mohally, Gabriel Rossi Conclaves and Jimmy Bray, Cork Circus Factory; Martin Ryan, HSE; Luca Andreoni, Rebel Brass; and Brendan McCarthy, Cork Mental Health Foundation.

THOUSANDS are expected to attend a massive free event featuring live music, spoken word, storytelling, children’s entertainment, workshops and wellness activities is coming to Fitzgerald’s Park this Sunday.

In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, Joy In The Park is described as a “celebration of life, whilst highlighting the importance of minding our mental health and well-being through bringing the community together”. The family-friendly inaugural event taking place from 12 noon until 6pm, features a diverse line-up of activities including tai-chi, meditation, sensory experiences, and entertainment from the Circus Factory and Cork Puppetry Company. There will also be live music performances from the likes of John Spillane, Cork Pops Ensemble, Jerry Fish, and Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers.

The afternoon will also feature a line-up of poetry, spoken word and storytelling, featuring Cork’s own acclaimed writer, Conal Creedon.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher at the launch of Joy In The Park in partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation back in May. The event takes place on Sunday. Included are Martin Ryan, HSE Connecting For Life; Brendan McCarthy, Cork Mental Health Foundation; Linda Plover, Joy In The Park; Gabriel Rossi, Cork Circus Factory; Eimear Hallahan (saxophone) Rebel Brass and Luca Andreoni (sousaphone) Rebel Brass. Picture: Brian Lougheed
Joy In The Park will balance a sense of fun with connection and understanding, whilst raising awareness for mental health and well-being through an engaging programme of wellness activities provided by the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Community Work Health Action Zone Team and a number of organisations and community groups including Shine, MyMind.org, GROW, Cork Counselling Services and Jigsaw.

They will be joined by Pieta, Samaritans, Shine A Light, National Learning Network and Aware.ie who will be at the event as part of the support hub, offering their support and information throughout the afternoon.

There is very limited parking around Fitzgerald’s Park and the public is encouraged to use public transport or travel by foot, with the park being within walking distance of the city. The public is welcome to bring picnics to the event. There will also be food and refreshments for sale in the park.

See https://joyinthepark.com/ for more details.

