Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 19:18

Mercy University Hospital records 'rapid increase' in number of Covid-19 patients

Mercy University Hospital records 'rapid increase' in number of Covid-19 patients

As of 8pm on Wednesday, July 13, there were 40 patients with Covid-19 confirmed at the hospital.

Breda Graham

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has recorded “a rapid increase” in the number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 in the hospital.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, July 13, there were 40 patients with Covid-19 confirmed at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital told The Echo that the current situation is reflective of the high levels of Covid-19 currently circulating locally, nationally and across Europe.

All services are currently operational, however, routine visiting at Mercy University Hospital has been suspended until further notice and these visiting restrictions will remain under continual review.

"Visiting can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Team are encouraging members of the public to adhere to public health advice, isolate and test for Covid-19 if symptoms develop.

“Mask wearing in situations where social distancing is not possible should be considered by members of the public.

“As a healthcare facility medical mask wearing at all times is mandatory for both staff and members of the public. The hospital is adhering to all relevant National Guidance,” the spokesperson said.

Read More

Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

More in this section

Labour Court recommends pay rise for Apple's production workers in Cork Labour Court recommends pay rise for Apple's production workers in Cork
Man who suffered fatal brain bleed waited almost two hours for ambulance at Cork tourist attraction Man who suffered fatal brain bleed waited almost two hours for ambulance at Cork tourist attraction
Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location
Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more