Mercy University Hospital records 'rapid increase' in number of Covid-19 patients

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has recorded “a rapid increase” in the number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 in the hospital.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, July 13, there were 40 patients with Covid-19 confirmed at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital told The Echo that the current situation is reflective of the high levels of Covid-19 currently circulating locally, nationally and across Europe.

All services are currently operational, however, routine visiting at Mercy University Hospital has been suspended until further notice and these visiting restrictions will remain under continual review.

"Visiting can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Team are encouraging members of the public to adhere to public health advice, isolate and test for Covid-19 if symptoms develop.

“Mask wearing in situations where social distancing is not possible should be considered by members of the public.

“As a healthcare facility medical mask wearing at all times is mandatory for both staff and members of the public. The hospital is adhering to all relevant National Guidance,” the spokesperson said.