Teenager sentenced for oral rape and attempted oral rape of younger cousin

A 17-year-old awaiting his Leaving Certificate results has been sentenced to two years in detention for the oral rape and attempted oral rape of his younger cousin several years ago.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath deferred the sentence for one year to allow the boy engage with the probation and other services. He said if the accused complies the term may be suspended.

The Central Criminal Court heard that a complaint was made to gardaí in May 2020 by the mother of a child.

The court heard that the accused was aged between 12 and 14 and the incidents took place on a date unknown. The victim was aged between eight and 10 at the time.

A victim impact statement from the victim was handed into the court, in which the victim said he had heard voices in his head for years telling him to tell someone about what had happened. Finally, in March 2020, the victim told his mother, and she later went to the gardaí.

The court heard the accused attended for interview with his father and made some admissions, saying: “I was experimenting,” and “it was a stupid thing to do.”

In December 2021, the accused was arrested and interviewed for a second time.

During his second interview, the accused’s narrative changed, and he stated that he and his younger cousin had been watching porn on a mobile phone and were touching themselves. However, the accused did confirm that the acts had taken place. The accused took responsibility for his actions and was remorseful, the court heard. He pleaded guilty to one count of oral rape and one count of attempted oral rape of his younger cousin on a date unknown.

A probation report was handed into court, which said the accused was at low risk of reoffending but should no longer have unsupervised access to pre-pubescent children. It also said the accused showed some insight into the effect his actions had on the victim and had immediate regret after the offence.

Mr Justice McGrath had previously adjourned sentencing, so the accused could prepare for his Leaving Certificate exams.

Mr Justice McGrath said a period of detention was necessary and sentenced the accused to two years in detention on each count, to run concurrently. He deferred detention for a year to allow the accused to engage with the probation services and other services as directed.

The accused must not offend during this time, and if he fails to comply with the probation services, the likely outcome would be detention of up to two years. However, Mr Justice McGrath said if the accused remains of good character and complies with the services outlined, there is a likelihood that the detention period will be suspended.