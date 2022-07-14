Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 17:24

Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

It is understood that a male entered the water.
Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

Gardaí told The Echo that the incident took place at Kennedy Quay at approximately 3.15pm.

Gardaí have attended the scene of an incident in Cork city this afternoon.

Gardaí told The Echo that the incident took place at Kennedy Quay at approximately 3.15pm.

It is understood that a male entered the water.

Referring to the ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign, Gardaí are reminding people that shore and beach walkers should stay away from the edge and be vigilant to the dangers of stranding by incoming tides.

Always carry a mobile phone, and in an emergency ring 112 or 999 and ask to speak to the Coast Guard.

Check the weather forecast and time of tides before going into or near water, never enter the water at night or when darkness is approaching, and do not use inflatable toys in open water or swim out after anything drifting.

Read More

Water restrictions may be needed in parts of Cork amid supply issues

More in this section

Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location
Charity fundraiser sees man paddleboard from Cork to Cobh  Charity fundraiser sees man paddleboard from Cork to Cobh 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Teenager sentenced for oral rape and attempted oral rape of younger cousin
<p>As part of its argument, SIPTU claimed that Apple has offered pay increases of 45pc from 2018 to non-union retail workers in the US but only 9.05pc to the Cork production operators in an equivalent 39-month timeframe.</p>

Labour Court recommends pay rise for Apple's production workers in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more