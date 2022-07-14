Gardaí attend scene of incident in Cork city

Gardaí have attended the scene of an incident in Cork city this afternoon.

Gardaí told The Echo that the incident took place at Kennedy Quay at approximately 3.15pm.

It is understood that a male entered the water.

Referring to the ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign, Gardaí are reminding people that shore and beach walkers should stay away from the edge and be vigilant to the dangers of stranding by incoming tides.

Always carry a mobile phone, and in an emergency ring 112 or 999 and ask to speak to the Coast Guard.

Check the weather forecast and time of tides before going into or near water, never enter the water at night or when darkness is approaching, and do not use inflatable toys in open water or swim out after anything drifting.