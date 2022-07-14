Water restrictions may be needed in parts of Cork amid supply issues

Irish Water has warned that water restrictions may be needed in parts of Cork amid supply challenges.

Irish Water is appealing to the people of Clonakilty and elsewhere in Cork to be mindful of their water usage over the coming weeks as the increased domestic and commercial demand during the busy summer period is being exacerbated by warm weather and the widespread emergence of drought conditions.

Since March, Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all raw water sources in County Cork, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants.

In the past few days, water demand in Clonakilty is presenting a particular challenge on supply and restrictions may be needed in order to replenish the reservoirs there.

Other areas in West Cork such as Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Bantry, Durrus, Goleen, Crookhaven, and Glengarriff are also being closely monitored.

Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead Niall O’Riordan said that they are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that there is enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of Clonakilty can continue to operate as normal.

“A few weeks ago, we appealed to the residents and businesses in West Cork to be mindful of water usage as we have had a very dry period recently. West Cork is a beautiful and busy place at the best of times, but in the summer it is even busier.

Now, we are asking the community of Clonakilty specifically to be mindful of their usage in order to help avoid the need to introduce water restrictions there. Many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars etc.

“We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of Clonakilty can continue to operate as normal,” he said.

He said that Irish Water will continue to work with colleagues in Cork County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county to ensure the people in the area have a safe and reliable water supply throughout the summer.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.