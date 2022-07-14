Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location

Casanova Gelato has announced that this will be the last summer at its Geroge’s Quay location in Cork city.

Taking to social media, the team of the popular gelato parlour said that it is with “a heavy heart” that they announce the news.

“Unfortunately, we're unable to renew our lease as the building is being sold, and we are currently seeking alternative locations.

“If you or anyone you know has suggestions for a new city location, commercial or industrial unit, please drop us a message,” they posted.

The team thanked its customers and said that they will be making the most of their last summer at George’s Quay.