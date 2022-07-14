Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 09:30

Man stole child's tricycle from a Cork city centre store

The accused had 179 previous convictions. 123 of those were for theft.
Man stole child's tricycle from a Cork city centre store

Paul Foley of 42 Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of stealing the toy at Smyth’s on Maylor Street in Cork.

Liam Heylin

A Cork man has been given a ten-month suspended jail term for stealing a child’s tricycle.

Paul Foley of 42 Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of stealing the toy at Smyth’s on Maylor Street in Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the item was valued at €119.

The accused had 179 previous convictions. 123 of those were for theft.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had brought money to court to compensate the store for the stolen item.

Mr Kelleher said the theft charge related to a period of offending for which he had already been sentenced for other theft charges.

More in this section

Doctor holding serological COVID-19 test More than 3,400 Covid cases reported and seven deaths notified in Cork in last two weeks
Law and justice concept 'You’ll die inside in hell yet,' 67-year-old motorist illegally parked in disability parking bay tells garda
Sad lonely child sitting alone on the window at home Child Poverty Monitor: Almost 7,000 children in Cork trapped in consistent poverty 
cork court
Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more