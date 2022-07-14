Man stole child's tricycle from a Cork city centre store

A Cork man has been given a ten-month suspended jail term for stealing a child’s tricycle.

Paul Foley of 42 Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of stealing the toy at Smyth’s on Maylor Street in Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the item was valued at €119.

The accused had 179 previous convictions. 123 of those were for theft.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had brought money to court to compensate the store for the stolen item.

Mr Kelleher said the theft charge related to a period of offending for which he had already been sentenced for other theft charges.