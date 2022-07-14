Lord Mayor invites Garda Commissioner to Cork

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris is due to visit Cork City in the coming months, Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, the lord mayor of Cork City, has told The Echo.

Ms Forde said she recently met the commissioner at a commemoration ceremony in Dublin and had asked if he would visit Cork.

Ms Forde said it was her hope that the commissioner would meet with local representatives to discuss issues of mutual concern.

She said she was hopeful that the commissioner would visit Cork “sooner rather than later”. However, she was conscious that summer holidays may possibly delay the meeting.

Her predecessor as lord mayor, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher, had extended an open invitation to Commissioner Harris to attend a meeting of the Cork City joint policing committee, and Ms Forde said she would not rule out such an occurrence.

“My ideas would be a meeting between representatives of business in the city centre and the HSE, community leaders, Garda personnel, and the councillors,” Ms Forde said.

“Whether that’s through a meeting of the joint policing committee or whether it’s a separate meeting, we will discuss that with the commissioner and decide that, but that’s my vision, that we would bring all those entities in so that we can all formulate a path forward for the betterment of our city.”

Ms Forde said she was settling into the job of lord mayor following her election last month.

“I’m learning as I go along. I’m going out and meeting as many people as I can,” she said.

“I’ve said I want an open door and people are contacting me with their ideas.

“I would ask people to contact the lord mayor, Cork City Council, and I’ll respond to them and I’ll meet with as many as I can if they have positive suggestions to make for the improvement of the city.”