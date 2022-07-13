Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 19:42

Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

A statement from the hospital said it is managing a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations.
Members of the public are being asked to explore “all other options” before attending the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.” 

Hospital management said visiting restrictions remain in place in CUH, except for visiting on compassionate grounds, as they continue to manage high volumes of patients, including patients who are positive for Covid-19.

The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the Emergency Department.

“Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department” 

The options outlined in the statement include visiting a GP, South Doc or the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranbraher or the Local Injuries Unit, Bantry General Hospital.

The Local Injuries Unit in Mallow is also a listed option.

The statement from the hospital outlined the situation is being addressed by management.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.” 

The hospital also highlighted the work of their staff in the current circumstances.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

