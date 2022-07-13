More than 3,400 Covid cases reported and seven deaths notified in Cork in last two weeks

More than 3,400 Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

According to newly published figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 28,555 cases of the virus, confirmed by PCR test, were reported to the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system in the 14 days to July 12, 2022.

Given changes to the testing system and the fact that the figures do not include those who have tested positive for the virus on an antigen test, the actual number of positive cases is likely to be much higher.

A total of 3,450 of the cases reported were in Cork, with 220 of these cases in children aged from 0 to 14 years, 354 in young people aged from 15 to 24, 1,327 cases in people aged from 25 to 44 years, 1,078 cases in people aged from 45 years to 64 and 480 cases in people aged 65 years and older.

It brings the number of cases of the virus, confirmed by PCR test, in Cork to more than 165,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest HPSC figures show that 23 Covid-19 deaths were reported nationally in the 14 days to July 12 including seven deaths in Cork.

The median age of those who died was 84.

Some 7,571 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic including 679 deaths in Cork.