Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 19:33

More than 3,400 Covid cases reported and seven deaths notified in Cork in last two weeks

Given changes to the testing system and the fact that the figures do not include those who have tested positive for the virus on an antigen test, the actual number of positive cases is likely to be much higher
More than 3,400 Covid cases reported and seven deaths notified in Cork in last two weeks

Picture:iStock

Mary Corcoran

More than 3,400 Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

According to newly published figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 28,555 cases of the virus, confirmed by PCR test, were reported to the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system in the 14 days to July 12, 2022.

Given changes to the testing system and the fact that the figures do not include those who have tested positive for the virus on an antigen test, the actual number of positive cases is likely to be much higher.

A total of 3,450 of the cases reported were in Cork, with 220 of these cases in children aged from 0 to 14 years, 354 in young people aged from 15 to 24, 1,327 cases in people aged from 25 to 44 years, 1,078 cases in people aged from 45 years to 64 and 480 cases in people aged 65 years and older.

It brings the number of cases of the virus, confirmed by PCR test, in Cork to more than 165,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest HPSC figures show that 23 Covid-19 deaths were reported nationally in the 14 days to July 12 including seven deaths in Cork.

The median age of those who died was 84.

Some 7,571 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic including 679 deaths in Cork.

Read More

Stark warning from Cork nurses: 'Delivering care in overcrowded environments is not safe'

More in this section

Law and justice concept 'You’ll die inside in hell yet,' 67-year-old motorist illegally parked in disability parking bay tells garda
‘A little bundle of joy joined our family this morning’: Cork TD welcomes new baby ‘A little bundle of joy joined our family this morning’: Cork TD welcomes new baby
Met Éireann issues temperature advisory and warns that ‘hot spell’ is on the way Met Éireann issues temperature advisory and warns that ‘hot spell’ is on the way
#covid-19coronavirus
Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more