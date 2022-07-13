'You’ll die inside in hell yet,' 67-year-old motorist illegally parked in disability parking bay tells garda

A 67-year-old motorist drove his white Mercedes into a disability parking bay in Cork city and when he was approached by a garda he said, “You’ll die inside in hell yet. Go away and f*** off.”

Florence O’Sullivan, 2 Dan Desmond Terrace, Station Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to obstructing Garda Kevin O’Neill during the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Garda O’Neill was on his own at South Mall, Cork, on April 28 2019 when he noticed the Mercedes.

When he approached the 67-year-old about where he was parked, the driver told him to f*** off and made the comment about dying in hell.

He repeated this in similar terms saying,

“You can go away and f*** yourself,” before adding, “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

When a garda patrol van arrived, Garda O’Neill went to arrest the defendant who had stood out of his car. He put his hand on the driver’s shoulder to effect the arrest.

Florence O’Sullivan reacted by grabbing Garda O’Neill by his stab vest and also took hold of the garda radio that was attached to it.

He then threatened to kill the guard despite being warned on numerous occasions to desist in his behaviour, Sgt Kelleher said.

Incapacitant spray had to be used on the accused who also had to be handcuffed before being placed in the patrol van.

Sgt Kelleher said Florence O’Sullivan’s previous convictions included counts for theft and engaging in threatening behaviour but mainly for offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “It was utterly unnecessary for Mr O’Sullivan to draw this on himself and the guards. He did not intend to stay there (in the parking bay). But he was in occupation of it. Everything could have been resolved if he had just moved on.

"He was never going to win the argument – and he didn’t and he was arrested.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the accused, “67 and he is still doing it. He is creating havoc in the city whenever he gets excited.”

Mr Buttimer said, “He is normally a pretty pleasant individual. Previously, he was working in construction – he would have been well qualified as a steel fixer. He is from West Cork originally.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended sentence on the accused.

“This man in his Mercedes driving into a disabled parking place – what about the poor people who need that parking spot. That was a selfish act by Mr O’Sullivan.

"He is well known to the courts. He should not be insulting everyone he comes across which he does – that is my experience of him. It cannot go on – giving out to everyone in town who comes near him,” the judge said.