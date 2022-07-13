Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 16:18

‘A little bundle of joy joined our family this morning’: Cork TD welcomes new baby

The Cork TD has thanked the ‘best nurses and midwives in the world’ at CUMH following their daughter's arrival. 
Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock took to social media to announce the news of his daughter’s arrival this morning.

Mary Corcoran

A Cork TD has today welcomed a new addition to his family.

“A little bundle of joy joined our family this morning. Mollaí Sherlock was born at 7:30am. A little sister for Seán Óg and Iarla. Mother and baby doing well.

“Our heartfelt thank you to the best nurses and midwives in the world and to Prof J Higgins and colleagues for delivering every day at CUMH. Thank you. We are so grateful,” Deputy Sherlock said in a post on Twitter.

The Labour Party was among the first to congratulate the Cork TD on the news on social media saying: "Big congratulations to our colleague Sean Sherlock and his wife on the arrival of Mollaí Sherlock!”

