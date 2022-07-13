Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 15:44

Met Éireann issues temperature advisory and warns that ‘hot spell’ is on the way

The forecaster says it will be ‘uncomfortably warm overnight’.
The sun shone and temperatures hit 24C at The Warren Beach, West Cork at the weekend. Hundreds of tourists and locals hit the beach to make the most of the hot weather. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mary Corcoran

Met Éireann has today issued a high-temperature advisory for the whole country with the mercury set to soar in the coming days.

The forecaster is warning that Ireland will experience a hot spell from Sunday and into early next week with daytime temperatures to widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations while “remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too”.

The advisory remains in effect until next Wednesday.

It comes as a number of countries across Europe experience higher than usual temperatures. 

In the UK, the Met Office there has extended an amber warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales, so it is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

It has warned that the high temperatures could cause health problems across the population, not just among people vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible, as temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above.

