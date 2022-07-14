Ambitious Housing Action Delivery Plan for Cork County unveiled

AMBITIOUS plans to build up to 3,880 social and affordable homes across County Cork over the next five years have been unveiled.

The Housing Action Delivery Plan aims to deliver 3,198 social housing homes and 682 affordable homes during the period 2022 to 2026 through direct build, turnkey, and Part V arrangements by Cork County Council and approved housing bodies.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, who is chairman of the council's housing special purpose committee (SPC) welcomed the plan.

“It is an ambitious and welcome plan. There is a very strong focus on this by all the stakeholders.

"We all know the importance of trying to improve and increase the housing supply. It is the key factor in terms of addressing the issues out there in terms of people being able to get on the property ladder and in terms of the rental costs."

"Supply is the key solution,” he said.

Cllr McGrath said the plan to progress affordable housing is a ‘critical’ part of the plan.

“We have clear figures in relation to social housing. Affordable housing is also a very critical aspect. There is more uncertainty in relation to affordable housing because the pipeline isn’t as clear-cut as the social housing pipeline.

“The emphasis over recent years has very much been on social housing which had to be the case, but I think there is a strong emphasis now on developing affordable housing. It is something we were a little slow off the mark on at a national and local level, but it is gearing up now,” he added.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said:

“The social housing target is almost one and a half times what is currently needed in County Cork."

"It also aims to address the need for suitable accommodation for those excluded from the private market and who do not qualify for social housing.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added:

“We will be working closely with the Department of Housing and approved housing bodies to achieve the targets set out.”

The Housing Action Delivery Plan has outlined the delivery of 560 social homes throughout the County of Cork by the end of this year.

Projects are already underway in Carrigaline, Kinsale, Dunmanway, Bantry, Doneraile, Kilworth, and Youghal among other locations.

The plan also proposes affordable homes schemes on several sites in County Cork where demand has been identified.

The dwellings will start to be available from 2023.