8-year-old 'who never wanted to cut his hair' shaves head to raise funds for Cork charity

A young Cork boy has raised more than €700 for a local charity after he shaved his head to raise funds.

Eight-year-old Alex Rohu decided to shave off all his hair in aid of the Rainbow Club in Mahon.

The charity supports hundreds of children with autism and their families across Cork and further afield.

As well as providing vital support and intervention for children with autism, the Rainbow Club runs sibling classes and workshops to support the brothers and sisters of those with autism. Alex goes to these classes and workshops with his brother who attends the Rainbow Club.

Alex Rohu before he shaved his head in aid of the Rainbow Club in Mahon

To raise funds for the support groups, the youngster decided to shave his head and seek donations for the worthy cause.

In a statement on social media, Alex’s mother Aileen said: “My Alex has decided to raise some money for the Rainbow Club sibling support groups.

"To say I’m proud of this little 8-year-old boy, who never wanted to cut his hair, and recently chose to go to the other extreme for such a great cause, is an understatement.

“Alex has attended the sibling groups since they began and now Dylan too is gaining so much as well from his own little group,” she added.

“They run every week in the doors and cannot wait to see Molly, Tara and all their Rainbow Club friends. These groups have been beneficial to my sons in so many ways, helping them learn to live with autism, even though they do not have it themselves.”

Alex Rohu after he shaved his head in aid of the Rainbow Club in Mahon

Aileen also highlighted the benefits of learning from people with such great experience and expertise, “who have been there, done that and wore the t-shirt”.

She also shared Alex’s own words when he explained why he wanted to raise funds for the Rainbow Club.

“In Alex’s own words, the sibling group is ‘like school with different learning and more fun - it’s the best place in the world. I want to help other siblings like me who live with autism because I know it can be tough at home’.”

At the time of writing, Alex had raised more than €700 for the local charity.