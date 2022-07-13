Irish Water warns of possible water supply disruption in East Cork

Irish Water is warning that some people in East Cork may experience disruptions to their water supply in the coming days.

The company, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is installing a new water connection in Mogeely.

It says that customers in Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Ladysbridge and surrounding areas may experience disruption to their water supply from 10.00pm on Thursday, July 14 until 4.00am on Friday, July 15 as a result of these works.

“During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” an Irish Water spokesperson said.

The works had initially been scheduled to take place at the end of June and at the start of July, however, these were delayed.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works,” the spokesperson added.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/