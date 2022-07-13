Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 10:45

Irish Water warns of possible water supply disruption in East Cork

During the works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.
Irish Water warns of possible water supply disruption in East Cork

The works had initially been scheduled to take place at the end of June and at the start of July, however, these were delayed.

Mary Corcoran

Irish Water is warning that some people in East Cork may experience disruptions to their water supply in the coming days.

The company, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is installing a new water connection in Mogeely.

It says that customers in Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Ladysbridge and surrounding areas may experience disruption to their water supply from 10.00pm on Thursday, July 14 until 4.00am on Friday, July 15 as a result of these works.

“During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” an Irish Water spokesperson said.

The works had initially been scheduled to take place at the end of June and at the start of July, however, these were delayed.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works,” the spokesperson added.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Read More

'I've never met anybody like them': Family of Cork teen thank community who helped to raise vital funds for treatment

More in this section

Reserve Defence Force Massive increase in defence budget with plans for 2000 additional personnel 
National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme Government wins confidence motion after heated Dáil debate
73-year-old man accused of 1981 Cork murder set for trial  73-year-old man accused of 1981 Cork murder set for trial 
<p>Christopher O’Brien of 175 Pearse Road, Cork, denied engaging in any misbehaviour. Picture: iStock</p>

Man who filmed gardaí during 'volatile situation' sentenced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more