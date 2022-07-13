Man who filmed gardaí during 'volatile situation' sentenced

A young man tried to record gardaí at the height of a volatile situation on the street and now the man making the recording has been given a suspended jail term for his threatening behaviour.

Christopher O’Brien of 175 Pearse Road, Cork, denied engaging in any misbehaviour.

Garda Darren Twomey said he saw a group of about five or six young men coming out of a pub on Bandon Road and going on to St Finbarr’s Road after midnight on the night.

Gardaí thought there was a scuffle between parties in the group. As gardaí approached the group one of the young men lashed out against gardaí and they began to deal with him.

Garda Twomey said that during this time Christopher O’Brien “rushed forward to where we were and encouraged other males to strike out and assault gardaí violently.

“He had an object in his hand very close to my face. I grabbed it out of his hand. I felt uncomfortable about how close it was to my face.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused did try to film what was going on because he was concerned about it.

Garda Twomey said, “He and his group took exception to us performing our duties.”

Mr Buttimer said the only reason the accused moved forward to any degree was to ask for his phone to be returned to him.

“You warned him to stop and move back. He refused to do so,” Mr Buttimer said.

Garda Twomey said, “Mr O’Brien got into a bit of a rage. There was spit or froth around his mouth. We asked him to give us space because the other male was kicking out violently against us… I physically pushed him (Mr O’Brien) back so we could have safe separation zone.

"It was a volatile situation. The group surrounding us were encouraging violence against us. He refused to accede to the warnings.

“We had to call for assistance. Assistance was not in the direct area. We were in fear for our own safety. We had to deploy pepper-spray.”

Mr Buttimer said, “All he asked you was to give back his phone.”

Garda Twomey said, “I am not sure what he was looking for. I was more taken up with my colleague being assaulted. He must have understood the scenario we were in.”

Mr Buttimer said a complaint had been made to GSOC, the garda ombudsman. “My client’s effective position is that he was doing nothing wrong on the night. He saw something wrong. He tried to film it. His phone was taken. And he ends up before the court,” the solicitor said.

Garda Twomey said, “His aggressive behaviour, his words of encouragement to another male and his intoxication are what has him before the court.”

The accused said, “I was just trying to film for my own safety. Because of the manner that they got out of the car and grabbed the person I was with.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said there was no evidence Christopher O’Brien was drunk at the time so that charge was dismissed. He convicted him of engaging in threatening behaviour.

“I think his behaviour was very aggressive. On his own evidence he kept coming forward,” the judge said.

Following O’Brien’s convictions, Mr Buttimer said the accused had not been in any trouble for several years and may have acted out of sense of misplaced loyalty to a friend.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of three months suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.