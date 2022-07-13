'We have touched every corner of Ireland': Charity helped eight families from Cork to repatriate bodies last year

A CHARITY that repatriates bodies helped eight Cork families last year to bring home their loved-ones.

That brings the number of Cork families that the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has supported to 78, with many paying the good deed forward through fundraisers and events.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a Newry-based charity, was established by Colin Bell, whose 26-year son, Kevin, died in the Bronx in June of 2013.

Two months after Colin had used funds raised by locals to bring Kevin home he used the remainder to help a family in a similar situation.

He later applied for charitable status to do the same for as many other families as possible.

The organisation, Colin said, has become Kevin’s legacy, and a means to help families cope with sudden tragedies.

While hundreds of people across Cork prepare to travel abroad for summer holidays, few expect their worlds to be turned upside down by tragedy. Nonetheless, Colin is constantly waiting for that call.

“It is people from all walks of life,” he said.

“Some suffered heart attacks while on holiday. Other times, you might get a call about the suicide of someone living abroad. It could be any number of things.”

Eight Cork families reached out to the charity last year. Ten families from Cork contacted the charity in 2021 and 13 in 2020.

“We have touched every corner of Ireland and probably most towns,” Colin said. “Charities survive on the goodness of people and we are no different from anybody else. The support we get throughout Ireland — including in Cork — is phenomenal.”

He spoke of his attendance at a number of cheque presentations organised by Cork people desperate to give back.

“What do you do after a loss? Life goes on and you have to lift yourself,” Colin said. “The reason people fundraise is to help the next family through. That’s the only way we are able to exist. We are the only repatriation charity in the world. That’s down to being Irish and the community spirit that exists in this country.”

Those who reach out to the organisation come from all walks of life.

“We have helped the families of children who have died abroad. Then there are the young people Kevin’s age, who also had their whole lives ahead of them.”

He urged anyone wondering how to repatriate their loved-one after a tragedy to contact the charity.

“People like to help each other out during darker times,” Colin said. “One of the big questions, when someone dies abroad, is always, ‘Who do I turn to?’ This is where we come in. We want to let people know that we’ll look after it and make the arrangements.

“Someone in the family will take the lead and be the practical point of contact. Death is always tragic, but the support we get from families after a loss, who want to give back, is always phenomenal.”