Bretons bring music and dance to Cork

The events are part of the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Cork’s twinning with the Breton city of Rennes in northwestern France.
Cercle Celtique de Rennes(Rennes Celtic Association) perform at Blarney Castle as part of their visit to Cork to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Cork-Rennes twinning. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Donal O’Keeffe

MORE than a dozen celebrated musicians and dancers from Brittany in France will put on free traditional and contemporary dance performances at some of Cork City’s top tourist hotspots and parks this week.

To mark the anniversary, the Cercle Celtique de Rennes (Rennes Celtic Circle) will perform with Douglas Comhaltas at a number of locations around the city.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, said she was looking forward to the week’s events.

“This week brings a number of wonderful opportunities to watch Breton dance performances at Blarney Castle, Nano Nagle Place, Ballincollig Regional Park, the Lough, and Marina Park,” Ms Forde told The Echo.

“Brittany has a rich Breton culture that shares many similarities with our own culture and it’s a joy to watch these performances and to marvel at their traditional costumes.”

Ms Forde said she had been delighted to welcome the Breton group to City Hall prior to this week’s council meeting.

“They gave us an example of their wonderful culture and they certainly gave us a lively rendition of dance, and it was a pleasure to talk to them,” she said.

“They’re very loyal coming to Cork and, equally, we have a very close relationship with them in Rennes, and long may such close ties last.”

Ms Forde said she had been equally happy to welcome Douglas Comhaltas to City Hall, a group that she described as very important to her.

Yesterday, Cercle Celtique de Rennes and Douglas Comhaltas performed at Blarney Castle and at Nano Nagle Place.

Today, they will perform at Ballincollig Regional Park from 4pm-5pm, and at the Lough at 7.30pm.

On Friday, the groups will perform at the Marina Park from 2pm-3.30pm.

