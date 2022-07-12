73-year-old man accused of 1981 Cork murder set for trial 

A book of evidence has been served on a 73-year-old man charged with the murder of a 54-year-old woman in 1981.

The accused, Noel Long, with an address at Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork appeared before Judge James McNulty at a sitting of Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday afternoon, where the book of evidence was served on him by Detective Garda David Barrett in the presence of Mr Long’s solicitor Eddie Burke.

Mr Long is charged with the alleged murder of 54-year-old Nora Sheehan at an address unknown on a date between June 6 and June 12 in 1981.

Nora Sheehan's body was discovered in Shippool Wood in Innishannon in 1981. Picture: Garda Info

Solicitor for the DPP Geraldine Wycherley requested a minor amendment to the charge to read that the alleged offence took place “within the state”.

Judge McNulty directed that Mr Long be sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court during its current sitting and warned Mr Long that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to rely on an alibi as part of his defence.

Released on bail

The court heard that Mr Long had been released on bail at the direction of the High Court on July 7 on a surety of €10,000. Judge McNulty instructed that bail would continue under the same conditions, on Mr Long’s own €1,000 bond and an independent surety of €1,000 that was also provided.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke also requested that his client’s legal aid be extended.

The body of Nora Sheehan was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods near Innishannon in Co. Cork on June 12 1981 showing signs that she had suffered a violent death.

The mother-of-three from Ballyphehane in Cork city was last seen alive six days before the discovery of her body when she attended a medical appointment for a dog bite at the South Infirmary Hospital in the city on June 6 1981 and disappeared shortly afterwards.