Volunteers needed to help mind seven sheep

The sheep, Dilly-dolly and her two lambs, Munchkin and Lambino, their dad, Rammy, along with Skitty, Nell, and Beau, are on loan from a farmer in Carrigaline for the summer.
Sheep at the old graveyard at Templebreedy Churchyard in Crosshaven, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Roisin Burke

Volunteers are being sought to mind seven sheep that maintain the grass around the graveyard at Templebreedy in Crosshaven.

A local volunteer said that the community needs help during the summer to ensure the sheep are well-fed and that the graveyard is immaculately maintained.

“Our biggest obstacle when they are there is moving the pen. It involves moving 25 Heras fences and blocks, which can be awkward and heavy.

“We have a core of 25 volunteers, but with summer commitments, kids’ activities and holidays, we are often low on numbers.”

The volunteer said it takes about an hour to move them and it’s approximately every 10 days.

“If you can help, please message the page: Templebreedy ‘Save Our Steeple’,” the volunteer said.

