Contractor appointed for Mitchelstown to Mallow road upgrade 

A CONTRACTOR has been appointed by Cork County Council to carry out an upgrade of the road between the N73 Clogher Cross and Waterdyke on the Mallow to Mitchelstown Road, a Cork TD has confirmed.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock hailed the news as ‘significant’ following a long campaign by many people to commence works on the N73 between Clogher Cross to Waterdyke.

“The contractor has been appointed by Cork County Council to carry out the upgrade of the road. It’s significant that we’ve reached this point after a long campaign by many people.

"Sorenson has been appointed as the contractor to complete the stretch of road between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke which is very dangerous,” he said.

Deputy Sherlock continued: “This is a really significant day. We now know that Cork County Council are in talks with the contractor about a commencement date. So, there is a budget there, the contractor has been appointed and the tender has been accepted.

“So we’re that bit closer now to getting the diggers and the shovels in the ground to make this road safe.”