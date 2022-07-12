Martin confident of winning confidence vote; says people don't want an election

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he is “confident” that the Government will win a confidence vote in the Dáil today.

Mr Martin said the people did not want a general election.

Asked if he was confident that the Government would win the vote, Mr Martin said he believed that the majority of TDs wanted to deal “constructively” with the challenges facing the nation.

“I am confident, I would believe that the majority of TDs believe in getting things done, (and) constructively dealing with challenges and problems, and primarily dealing with the cost of living and ensuring that we have a budget at the end of September,” he said.

Mr Martin warned that there would be “a real doubt” over the next budget if a general election was called now.

“There would be a real doubt over a budget at the end of September if there was to be a general election in the next number of weeks,” he said.

“And I think that would be destructive.”

The Government faces a confidence vote today after losing its majority in the Dáil.

The Coalition has gradually seen its majority whittled down over the past few months — finally losing it when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh resigned the whip over the Government’s bill to provide redress to homeowners in counties affected by defective building blocks.

The loss of Mr McHugh saw the number of Government TDs drop to 79 — one short of a Dail majority.

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence, with party president Mary Lou McDonald saying that independent TDs face a “big call” on whether they are going to back “bad government” or instead “stand up and be counted” to secure a change in administration.

In response, the Government is set to table a motion of confidence in itself in the Dáil. That move would supersede the Sinn Féin motion, with the debate and vote held on the Government’s confidence motion instead.