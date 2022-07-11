Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 17:54

Man arrested for swallowing suspected heroin asked Garda for pen to try and retrieve it

“When I was waiting for transport back to the garda station, he asked me for a loan of my pen and said, ‘If I get it back up will you leave me go?’”
Man arrested for swallowing suspected heroin asked Garda for pen to try and retrieve it

Judge Kelleher convicted him of obstructing a drug search. 

Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old Cork man was arrested for swallowing a suspected deal of heroin in front of a garda and then asked the officer for a loan of his pen to try to retrieve it.

The case against James Flynn of Churchfield Place West in Cork went ahead at Cork District Court in the absence of the accused.

Flynn was present before lunch and his case was adjourned for hearing until after lunch. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had not returned for the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would proceed with the case and he convicted the accused.

Later in the afternoon the defendant arrived and said that he had to attend Arbour House in relation to his methadone treatment programme.

Judge Kelleher said the conviction stood and that sentencing would go ahead on July 13.

Garda Darren Twomey testified he was on duty at Mardyke Walk, Cork, on the afternoon of July 7 2021 and observed James Flynn and noticed there was a bulge between his gum and his lip.

Garda Twomey said the accused turned away on the occasion and made a number of attempts to swallow hard.

“He refused a number of times to open his mouth. He continued to swallow. He eventually opened his mouth,” Garda Twomey said.

Garda Twomey told Judge Olann Kelleher he believed the item which Flynn was concealing from a drugs search was a deal of heroin in a plastic wrap.

The guard said, “When I was waiting for transport back to the garda station, he asked me for a loan of my pen and said, ‘If I get it back up will you leave me go?’”

The item was never retrieved.

Judge Kelleher convicted him of obstructing a drug search. Flynn will be sentenced on July 13.

More in this section

Cork man unfit to plead to attempted murder charge found fit to plead to theft charges, court hears   Cork man unfit to plead to attempted murder charge found fit to plead to theft charges, court hears  
Emerging preferred option identified for Midleton flood relief scheme Emerging preferred option identified for Midleton flood relief scheme
Cork weather: Some showers ahead, but sunshine to follow Cork weather: Some showers ahead, but sunshine to follow
Pics: Baby alpaca born in West Cork 

Pics: Baby alpaca born in West Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more