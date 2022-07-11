Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 15:11

Emerging preferred option identified for Midleton flood relief scheme

The option includes upstream storage, public realm works, direct defences and groundwater control measures.
Flooding in Midleton in 2015. Picture Larry Cummins

John Bohane

Cork County Council has confirmed that an emerging preferred option for the Midleton Flood Relief Scheme has been identified and it is now encouraging people to have their say on the scheme. 

The East Cork town has been severely impacted by major flood events over the past 30 years, with 400 homes and 180 businesses currently at serious risk of flooding during future events.

Cork County Council, working with the Office of Public Works, commissioned Arup to develop a viable, sustainable, and cost-effective flood relief scheme for the Midleton Area.

It is designed to withstand a one in 100-year rainfall flood event as well as one in 200-year tidal flooding.

An emerging preferred option has now been identified, taking into account public feedback received in 2020, and Cork County Council is now seeking additional public engagement.

It includes upstream storage, public realm works, direct defences and groundwater control measures.

It takes various constraints and opportunities that exist in Midleton into account and allows for integration of the scheme with various other Cork County Council schemes.

Public participation day

A public participation day will be held in relation to the proposed scheme on Thursday, July 28 in the Midleton Park Hotel from 2pm to 8pm.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins is encouraging the people of Midleton and surrounding areas to have their say. 

“This is a crucially important project that will directly affect future generations in the Midleton area. This is about mitigating the future risk of flooding. Some of the causes of the damaging events in the past have included rainfall, overspill from the Owenacurra and Dungourney Rivers, as well as both tidal and groundwater flooding.

“Everyone wants to safeguard their homes and businesses from flooding, and this is exactly what our consultation process and the proposed flood relief scheme aims to do,” he added.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey outlined the upcoming process: “More than 60 submissions were received in 2020 in relation to the various options presented, but the submissions also highlighted wider concerns about climate change and natural flood management which have been taken on board.

“On July 28th, our teams will be on hand to answer questions and then, following this round of public consultation, additional submissions received will be incorporated into the scheme design where possible. The planning application documents will then be prepared where there will also be future opportunities to make submissions.” 

The general public and all interested parties will be able to examine the emerging preferred option and meet the multi-disciplinary project team during the public participation day.

