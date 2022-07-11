Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 11:59

Cork weather: Some showers ahead, but sunshine to follow

Tuesday is forecast to be showery with temperatures between 19 – 23 degrees. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Roisin Burke

The sunshine is set to continue in Cork, albeit with a little bit of rain inbetween the beach days.

Tuesday is forecast to be showery with temperatures between 19 – 23 degrees.

However, the dull Tuesday is a light rebrief from the hot sunny weather which returns on Wednesday and looks set to stay all week and into the weekend.

Across Munster, it will be largely dry with long spells of sunshine. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees.

Thursday is to continue to be dry with some cloud and temperatures hitting 21 degrees.

Friday is thought to be a little cloudy also, but temperatures remaining high with 19 to 24 degrees predicted.

Thankfully the weekend is forecast to be full of dry and warm weather. So plan your beach trip now!

Characters of Cork: Woman living in West Cork with a pack of dogs rescued from her native Hong Kong

Roy Keane pops by to see Adam Drummond

