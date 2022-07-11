'Shocking' report shows there are no properties available to rent in Cork city for tenants receiving HAP

Nine of 16 areas in Ireland, including Cork city, studied as part of the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out Of The Market Report, had no properties available to rent within standard or discretionary HAP limits. The figures were described by Simon as “shocking”.
It found that there were just 37 properties available nationally under a standard or discretionary limit in at least one of the four categories surveyed.
This represents a decrease of 43% on the 80 properties which were available within at least one HAP category in a March, 2022, study, and 95% fewer than the 906 available in June, 2021.
Of the 37 properties available, only two were affordable under a standard HAP limit. The remaining 35 fell under discretionary rates.
Across all the areas surveyed, there were only 657 unique properties available to rent at any price within the 16 study areas.
This represented a decrease of 11% from the 737 properties identified in March, 2022.