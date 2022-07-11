Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 09:29

'Shocking' report shows there are no properties available to rent in Cork city for tenants receiving HAP

Simon Communities of Ireland said they are seeing homelessness numbers go up, while the availability of affordable properties decline to unprecedented levels.
Nine of 16 areas in Ireland, including Cork city, studied as part of the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out Of The Market Report, had no properties available to rent within standard or discretionary HAP limits.

THERE are now no affordable properties available to rent in Cork city for tenants in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), new research has found.

Nine of 16 areas in Ireland, including Cork city, studied as part of the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out Of The Market Report, had no properties available to rent within standard or discretionary HAP limits. The figures were described by Simon as “shocking”.

It found that there were just 37 properties available nationally under a standard or discretionary limit in at least one of the four categories surveyed.

This represents a decrease of 43% on the 80 properties which were available within at least one HAP category in a March, 2022, study, and 95% fewer than the 906 available in June, 2021.

Of the 37 properties available, only two were affordable under a standard HAP limit. The remaining 35 fell under discretionary rates.

Across all the areas surveyed, there were only 657 unique properties available to rent at any price within the 16 study areas.

This represented a decrease of 11% from the 737 properties identified in March, 2022.

Homelessness numbers up 

Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland, Wayne Stanley, said: “We’re seeing homelessness numbers go up, and the availability of affordable properties decline to unprecedented levels.

“In May we had 10,325 people in homeless emergency accommodation. These numbers are truly shocking.

“We do acknowledge the positive intervention that the Minister for Housing has made with the increase in HAP rates. While it falls short of the 50% increase that we have been calling for, our study shows it will have a positive, if limited impact, in supporting those on HAP to secure a home.”

Government examining situation 

Speaking about striking “a balance” between the current lack of available houses for ordinary people to rent, and the number of available holiday lets, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is “examining” the situation.

“He has signalled that already and he will be bringing forward measures to get the balance right, because the priority has to be the people and that is the biggest challenge facing the country — the housing crisis.

“We will build more houses this year than last year, about 24,500, but it needs to be far more and we certainly need to get to about 35,000 per annum,” he said.

The Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out of the Market report examines the experience of people on a low income and dependent on HAP to access housing in the private rental market. It looked at the availability of homes to rent over a three-day period in June 2022.

The report considers the availability of properties within both the standard and discretionary HAP limits in 16 areas around the country for four household categories: single person, couple, couple/one parent and one child and couple/one parent and two children.

