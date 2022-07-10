Ukrainians march in Youghal to honour soldiers and to show gratitude to Irish for welcoming them

A large number of people gathered on Sunday for a peaceful parade in the seaside town of Youghal to honour Ukrainian soldiers and to thank the Irish for their generosity.

The parade, which saw people move along the Boardwalk from Redbarn into Green Park in Youghal, was organised by Nadiia Myroshnychenko, who now resides in Youghal as a means to “remind every Ukrainian here and also all Irish citizens and people all over the world that the war in Ukraine isn’t going away and people are suffering”.

She said that the parade was also to show gratitude to the Irish people for the way they have accepted Ukrainians “with arms wide open”.

Speaking to The Echo about the march, Tetiana Katiukha, who resides in Youghal, said: “We want to show everyone that the war is still in Ukraine and a lot of people are suffering from the war, kids, women and a lot of civilian people.”

A group of Ukrainian refugees who are living in the Quality Hotel in Redbarn took part in a march to Youghal to thank the Irish people for their hospitality and solidarity with their country. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

She said that she arrived in Ireland two months after her hometown of Kherson was occupied by Russians on March 1, taking her children with her after realising she “could no longer live this way”.

She said she is grateful for how “warm and kind” the Irish people have been and that she feels safe in Youghal and able to live a normal life, but hopes to return home someday and that the war ends “as soon as possible”.

12-year-old Vanya Hrynov, who taught himself English, has been translating for people at the Quality Hotel where he now resides with many of his friends.

Having first arrived in Dublin, where he studied at Blackrock Educate Together, before moving to Youghal, he said that the Irish were “amazing people”.

“A lot of Irish classmates were really kind and they were always asking how I feel about Ireland and about how I came to Ireland.

“And here in Youghal I am happy because we have a beautiful sea and kind people and I have many friends here,” he said.