Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 19:35

'We're keen to make sure his memory is marked': Denis Spriggs commemoration event takes place

Members of Denis Spriggs family were in attendance on Sunday, with family residing in America who couldn’t be here this year sending their best wishes.
ECHO Sarah O’Dwyer: The annual Óglach Denis Spriggs Commemoration on Sunday 10th July at 1pm. Wreaths are to be laid at the memorial plaque on Blarney Road opposite Strawberry Hill National Schoolon Sunday 10th July 2022. Attendees at the 101st anniversary event commemorating the death of IRA volunteer Denis Spriggs.

Breda Graham

A “good turnout” of people gathered in Cork on Sunday for the annual Óglach Denis Spriggs Commemoration.

Denis Spriggs joined the IRA aged 16, and was a member of C Company. He was shot dead by British forces at the convent gate at the top of Blarney Street where the commemoration was held.

Speaking about the commemoration, Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng, who was the main speaker on the day, said: “Denis Spriggs was killed in cold blood by the South Staffordshire Regiment. The fact that it happened so close to the truce adds to the tragedy.

“When we reflect on what motivated him to make this decision to join the struggle, we look to the visions and ideals of the Proclamation and the Democratic Program of the First Dáil.

“It was a vision of freedom, equality, and the ending of exploitation. It's our responsibility today, to reflect on the ideals and compare them to the Ireland of today.

“This generation can end partition, and build an Ireland based on the vision that inspired Denis Spriggs. An Ireland based on Equality, bringing all of her people together."

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent highlighted the importance of continuing to mark Denis Spriggs’ memory.

Speaking to The Echo, the Cork City North-West councillor said that there was “a good turnout on a very nice afternoon” on the 101st anniversary of his death.

“I’m sure there were people heading off for the day but we are always keen to make sure that his memory is marked,” he said.

