Calling all home chefs in Cork for banana dish competition

HOME chefs will be bringing plenty to the table this summer with a contest to find Cork’s most creative dishes.

Fyffes Ireland is looking for Ireland’s most imaginative home chefs.

Awards will be presented to the overall winner, as well as to category entries. Some of the categories include junior entrants, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no-bake, and vegan.

Previous competitions organised by Fyffes, the banana importers, focused on banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year, however, organisers have broadened their search to include any sweet or savoury dish that contains the fruit.

It comes two years after Cobh mum Gillian Carney was crowned the nation’s overall ‘best banana bread baker’.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan will lead the search and will select winners in each category.

Entries will be open until August 4. See https://www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland