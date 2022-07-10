Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 16:02

Calling all home chefs in Cork for banana dish competition

Fyffes Ireland is looking for Ireland’s most imaginative home chefs.
Calling all home chefs in Cork for banana dish competition

Celebrity cook and television presenter, Donal Skehan has once again joined with banana importers Fyffes, this time in search of Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers, their quest being to find the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient. Pictured helping him launch the initiative are budding young cooks Lucy (8) and Kate (7) Carroll from Blackrock, Co. Louth.

Sarah Horgan

HOME chefs will be bringing plenty to the table this summer with a contest to find Cork’s most creative dishes.

Fyffes Ireland is looking for Ireland’s most imaginative home chefs.

Awards will be presented to the overall winner, as well as to category entries. Some of the categories include junior entrants, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no-bake, and vegan.

Previous competitions organised by Fyffes, the banana importers, focused on banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year, however, organisers have broadened their search to include any sweet or savoury dish that contains the fruit.

It comes two years after Cobh mum Gillian Carney was crowned the nation’s overall ‘best banana bread baker’.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan will lead the search and will select winners in each category.

Entries will be open until August 4. See https://www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland

Read More

Cork hospital installs beehives to ease children's bee and wasp sting fears

More in this section

WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim
'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city  'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city 
New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick
cork food
<p>Iulia, 10, and seven-year-old Eric Dumitrescu, along with mum Anda, a consultant pediatrician at CUH and beekeeper, at the launch of the apiary project at the hospital, funded by CUH Charity. The beehives have been installed to help ease the fears of children who have suffered life-threatening reactions to bee and wasp stings. Picture: Brian Lougheed.</p>

Cork hospital installs beehives to ease children's bee and wasp sting fears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more