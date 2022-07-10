Vet and vet nurse numbers at all-time high

CORK has the second-highest number of newly registered vets and veterinary nurses in the country according to new figures.

There have been a total of 509 registrants, 356 vets, and 153 veterinary nurses in Cork, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

Nationally, the Veterinary Council of Ireland has recorded 189 new vets and 82 new veterinary nurses on its register to date in 2022.

Dublin has the highest number of registrants with 456 vets and 244 nurses and Tipperary has the third-highest number of registrants with 233 vets and 51 nurses registered.

The total number of vets and veterinary nurses on the Veterinary Council register currently stands at 3,281 and 1,189 respectively, which is an all-time high in terms of the number of veterinary professionals working in Ireland.

Of the 189 newly registered vets, 54 were awarded their Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from University College Dublin (UCD) and the remaining vets graduated from schools of veterinary medicine abroad.

Of the newly registered veterinary nurses, 17 received their qualification from St John’s Central Cork. Thirty-three received their qualification from UCD, 18 from Athlone Institute of Technology, seven from Dundalk Institute of Technology, and the remaining 14 received their qualifications from Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland believes the influx of additional talent will benefit animal health and welfare in Ireland.

CEO and registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, Niamh Muldoon, said: “The Veterinary Council is proud to welcome all of the vets and vet nurses who joined our register in 2022.”