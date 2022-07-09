Youghal parade to urge people to unite for Ukraine and show gratitude to Irish people

A Ukrainian woman living in Youghal is organising a peaceful parade in the seaside town on Sunday to honour Ukrainian soldiers and to thank the Irish for their “generosity and support”.

Nadiia Myroshnychenko, who now resides in Youghal, said that the general purpose of the gathering is to “remind every Ukrainian here and also all Irish citizens and people all over the world that the war in Ukraine isn’t going away and people are suffering”.

"It is to remind people all over the world and all Ukrainians to unite and to stop this tragedy. Ukraine needs support and aid from all people all over the globe," she told The Echo.

She said that it is also to show gratitude to the Irish people and the Irish Government for the way they have accepted Ukrainian here “with arms wide open”.

It is unbelievable and we are very grateful for this and we feel we are very supported. Many people make donations here and you can see it’s not just the Government, it’s the people, it’s the Irish people together.

Ms Myroshnychenko, who is 67, said she never expected that she would be treated so well on arrival in a foreign country.

She said that everything has been very well organised since arriving in Ireland and she is extremely grateful for how people in Ireland and particularly in Youghal have been so 'understanding and supportive'.

People will gather at the Quality Hotel, Redbarn at noon and move along the boardwalk to Green Park in Youghal where people will be presented with flags and posters of both Ukrainian hands and Irish hands interlocking as a sign of solidarity. The parade will then continue towards the Clock Tower in the centre of the town.

Ms Myroshnychenko said that while she is extremely grateful to Ireland for everything, she hopes she can one day return home.

“We would like to see Irish people visit us in Ukraine as guests, as tourists, to keep the friendship.

"Just like the Irish people have accepted us, Ukrainians in the future would like to welcome the Irish people to Ukraine and accommodate them,” she said.