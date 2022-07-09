Cork man who recently returned home charged with having cocaine nine years ago 

A man from Ovens who returned home in recent days was brought before Cork District on charges including having cocaine for sale or supply nine years ago.

Sergeant Pat Lyons formally arrested 31-year-old Donnchadh Lynch, Ballineadig, Farran, Ovens, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Charges against him include one count stating that on June 8 2013 at Hodder’s Villas, Ballincollig, he had cocaine for sale or supply.

Sgt. Lyons did not say what country the accused had been in during the intervening period but said, “He is only home in the jurisdiction since yesterday evening (July 7).”

There was no objection to bail being granted to the accused for an adjournment of the case until July 14.

Conditions required him to surrender his passport and sign on three days a week at Togher garda station.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Thursday so that Lynch’s solicitor, Brian Long, could be present in court for the case.