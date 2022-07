US actor Patrick Duffy, and his partner, Linda Purl, have shared further updates of their visit to Cork.

Mr Duffy, famously known for his role as Bobby Ewing in the television series Dallas, and Ms Purl, who starred as Fonzie’s girlfriend, Ashley, in the television series Happy Days, shared images including one of when they met Japanese chef Takashi Miyazaki in his Ichigo Ichie restaurant.

The actors also visited several well-known Cork attractions, including Hayfield Manor, the English Market, Lee Valley Golf & Country Club, and rang the Shandon Bells.

The couple are tracing Duffy’s Irish roots and filming the pilot episode of a new series, Finding Ireland, that will air in the US in 2023.

Finding Ireland will shine a spotlight on the culture and scenery of Ireland to encourage audiences in the US to plan their own trip to Ireland.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s central marketing director, said they are delighted to support the filming of Finding Ireland and that it is “a really great way to showcase Cork and Ireland”.

“Our aim is to encourage the diaspora in the US to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots,” he added.