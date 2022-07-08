Jail and 12-year driving disqualification for man caught driving without insurance for 14th time

A motorist who was caught driving without insurance for the 14th time was sentenced to five months in jail and disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Garda Philip O’Neill stopped Denis Kelly of Coolagella, Kanturk, who was driving at North Ring Road, Cork, on June 30.

Now at Cork District Court his solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin accepted that the accused was disqualified from driving at the time but was trying to put his life on a better track.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not accept that, as it was only last week that the motorist was caught driving again.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused man had 13 previous convictions for driving without insurance and had been disqualified from driving for a period of ten years from Macroom District Court back in December 2018.

Judge Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term and a new 12-year driving disqualification.

Mr Ó Donnabháin asked for recognisances to be set in the event of an appeal.

Judge Kelleher set that at €750 cash and an independent surety of €750. The solicitor asked for the requirement for the independent surety to be removed.

Judge Kelleher said he would not do so.

The 34-year-old was given the jail term for driving while disqualified — which in effect meant that he was unlicensed and uninsured.