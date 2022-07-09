Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Cork singer Roy to tour with Dublin City Ramblers

Mr Buckley will join The Ramblers who head Stateside to play various shows over the coming months, starting off with the Iowa Irish Festival in August during which a special dedication will be made to the band.
Roy Buckley with Seán McGuinness. The Cork musician is set to join the Dublin City Ramblers on their 50th anniversary tour in America.

Breda Graham

CORK singer-songwriter Roy Buckley is set to join the Dublin City Ramblers on their 50th Anniversary Tour in the USA.

Speaking to The Echo about the upcoming tour, Mr Buckley said: “I consider it an honour to be invited by my friend Seán McGuinness to join the legendary Irish group for their 50th Anniversary Tour in the USA.

“Seán and I have worked together many times over the years at events with the late songwriting legend Pete St John in Dublin as well as on my concert series ‘The Song Collector Sessions’ in Cork, but it’s certainly a thrill to be part of such a landmark year for The Ramblers.

“The name The Dublin City Ramblers is certainly regarded as legendary in Irish music, besides winning many awards and receiving the keys to a couple of cities, they also have had many hits in their storied career.

“I’ve been touring in the US for over a decade and it will be brilliant to finally get back there after almost three years,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo about returning to touring after the pandemic, Mr McGuinness said that it was his live stream and being able to take up hobbies he hadn’t in so long that got him through.

“I started doing a live stream from home seven nights a week for two years on my own here and the amount of people who came out of the woodwork from America and Canada and Europe and here even.

“People didn’t know whether we were still alive and kicking or what was happening so that brought about some great followers again so it’s a whole new generation is now following The Ramblers,” he said.

He said that he and Roy Buckley also kept in touch regularly throughout the pandemic, watching each other’s live streams and sharing songs.

“Roy is always there for people. He’s there for me and for other people and he appreciates the length of time that we’ve been on the road and I appreciate the likes of Roy coming through and that younger generation,” he said.

Mr McGuiness said he is looking forward to playing again in front of the American audiences who he said are “so receptive” and who love the Irish connections.

