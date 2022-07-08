Cork Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of man (37)

Gardaí in Gurranabraher Garda Station are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man who has been missing from his home on the Lee Road since Monday.

Peter O'Loughlin is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build.

He has brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.