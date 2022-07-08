Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 16:58

Cork Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of man (37)

The man has been missing from his home on the Lee Road since Monday. 
Gardaí at Gurranabraher are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Peter O'Loughlin, who is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí in Gurranabraher Garda Station are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man who has been missing from his home on the Lee Road since Monday. 

Peter O'Loughlin is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build.

He has brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

National News

