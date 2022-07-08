Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 16:57

Cork driver ignored blue lights and siren of pursuing garda car

The incident last year commenced when gardaí on patrol in Ballincollig went to stop the Audi A4 driven by O’Driscoll but he failed to stop.
Cork driver ignored blue lights and siren of pursuing garda car

BLUE lights and the siren of a pursuing Garda car were ignored by the driver of an Audi A4, who took off at high speed in a dangerous driving escapade around Ballincollig after midnight. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

BLUE lights and the siren of a pursuing Garda car were ignored by the driver of an Audi A4, who took off at high speed in a dangerous driving escapade around Ballincollig after midnight.

The car crashed into a stone wall and the driver fled on foot before being found hiding at the rear of a property where he was living.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott outlined details of the series of dangerous driving incidents that occurred on July 4, 2021.

At Cork District Court Judge Marian O’Leary described the escapade as outrageous. She sentenced the Audi driver, 30-year-old Brian O’Driscoll from 39 Castle Avenue, Muskerry Estate, Ballincollig, to five months in prison and banned him from driving for two years.

The incident last year commenced when gardaí on patrol in Ballincollig went to stop the Audi A4 driven by O’Driscoll but he failed to stop.

They followed him with blue lights and a siren signalling for him to stop but he ignored this and drove dangerously through Ballincollig.

The car was driven from Innishannon Lawn to Old Fort Road, Main Street, Castlepark, Baker Street and back to Castlepark, where it crashed into a stone wall.

The dangerous driving also included mounting footpaths and driving at high speed.

Sentenced

Solicitor Eddie Burke said O’Driscoll was insured to drive the car and had a very good family background.

He had been stopped a number of times before by the gardaí and when they approached him on this occasion he reacted with panic or frustration, Mr Burke said.

Judge O’Leary banned the defendant from driving for two years and sentenced him to five months in prison.

The solicitor asked the judge if she would suspend the jail term.

The judge replied: “Mr Burke, you heard what the inspector said [in relation to multiple counts of dangerous driving] and it is outrageous.”

Recognisances of €300 were set if the defendant wanted to appeal the sentence.

More in this section

File Graham Dwyer Graham Dwyer ruling fails to prevent prosecution in separate case from using mobile phone evidence 
Glass smashing on Cork beach 'a danger to coastal visitors' Glass smashing on Cork beach 'a danger to coastal visitors'
Technology stock Gardaí caught man in the act of stealing phone from sleeping motorist in Cork city
cork court
<p>Gardaí at Gurranabraher are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Peter O'Loughlin, who is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4. </p>

Cork Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of man (37)

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more