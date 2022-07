Sinn Féin to table motion of no confidence in Government

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald confirmed the party has lodged a motion of no confidence in the Government, after the three-party coalition lost its majority following a vote on legislation on Wednesday evening.

The party will table the motion of no confidence in the Government in the Dáil next week.

Former education minister Joe McHugh voted against the Government’s mica redress scheme bill, which aims to compensate homeowners in four counties affected by defective building blocks.

Ms McDonald said the Government has “now lost its majority”.

“It can certainly cobble together majorities for votes on a one-by-one basis, but two years on we believe that this Government has now run out of road. They’re out of time. They’re out of ideas,” she told RTÉ Morning Ireland.

“We think it’s important now that not just Sinn Féin as the leaders of the opposition, but that the entire opposition, including independent TDs, hold them to account and bring their tenure to an end.”

She added: “I think each individual member of the Dáil will have to reflect on the performance of this Government, reflect on the fact that in so many ways, rather than things improving over the last two years, things have gotten so much worse.

“I’m thinking in particular in the area of housing, but I could cite other areas.

“I think members also have to reflect on the fact that we are living through an inflationary spiral, a cost-of-living crisis, that families are struggling and will struggle very badly into the autumn and the winter.”

CHANCE OF MOTION SUCCEEDING

Asked if she believes she will win, given some independent TDs vote with the Government, Ms McDonald said she will speak to her colleagues in the Dáil.

“We are always talking to colleagues on a cross party basis, but ultimately, every elected member of the Dáil has to take responsibility for the position that they adopt,” she added.

“Ultimately each will and no doubt some may consider that it’s better to hang on in and not to face the electorate at this juncture.

“But, as I was saying, I think we are at a point now that the the case for and the need for a change in government is unanswerable.”

On Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the prospect of a no-confidence vote, saying that it gives a chance to show that “this has been a competent, good government”.

“It’s not unexpected that towards the end of the last week of this parliamentary session that they would put down a motion – opposition parties tend to do that from time to time,” he said.

“We have a good working majority, we welcome the opportunity that they present to us, to outline the fact that this has been a competent, good government.”