Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Man fled from gardaí with kitchen knife stuffed down the back of his trousers

The culprit pulled out the knife during the pursuit and discarded it but gardaí retrieved the knife and arrested the accused.
A ten-month jail term was imposed on a man who fled from gardaí with a kitchen knife stuffed down the back of his trousers. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A ten-month jail term was imposed on a man who fled from gardaí with a kitchen knife stuffed down the back of his trousers.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “Carrying a knife in Cork city is a very serious matter. 

"He knew exactly what he was doing – when the guards came he ran away with the knife.” 

The incident occurred on February 21. Now at Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher has imposed a ten-month jail term on 22-year-old Luke Cronin of Mount St Joseph’s Close, Gurranabraher.

The young man pleaded guilty to carrying the weapon and being drunk and a source of danger at the time.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “On February 21 at 8.25pm gardaí received an anonymous report of a male with an implement down the back of his trousers.

“Gardaí observed him at Old Market Place, Gurranabraher.

“He ran from gardaí. They saw Luke Cronin discard a large kitchen knife from his trousers. The knife was retrieved by gardaí.” 

The defendant was deemed to be intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others at the time.

Cronin told gardaí when questioned about the knife that he had it for his own safety.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been doing well for a number of years but then things fell down again and he started drinking very heavily and getting into trouble.

“His main difficulty is drink,” Mr Burke said.

