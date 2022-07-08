Public consultation for 60-unit housing scheme in Douglas

A PROPOSED Douglas social-housing scheme of 60 units has gone to public consultation.

The units, a mix of houses and apartments, would be developed on a greenfield site of 0.65 hectares at the junction of Donnybrook Hill and Scairt Hill.

The scheme is set to be constructed by Cetti Limited for Cork City Council and has been “designed to take into account the existing urban architecture”.

Eight two-storey, three-bedroom houses, along with 52 apartments, make up the proposed scheme.

The apartments, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, would be constructed in two blocks.

Block A, four to five storeys in height, would contain 27 apartments, while block B, of three to four storeys, would contain 25 apartments.

The scheme also includes 46 car-parking spaces and 90 bicycle spaces.

Access to the development would be via Scairt Hill.

The design statement for the scheme says the proposed units “would be suited to a wide range of occupants” and that the units are easily accessed either by car, public transport, on foot, or by bicycle.

The proposal, according to the statement, also “ensures all parts of the site are used to provide high-quality residential units with large open green spaces to create the necessary buffers between new and existing residents”.

Scheme welcomed

Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, a Douglas-based Fine Gael councillor, welcomed the scheme, saying the builds “can’t come soon enough”.

“We have the highest number of applicants [on the city council’s social-housing waiting list] looking to live in Douglas.”

Ms Forde said the proposed development is for modular homes, meaning the scheme would be delivered sooner.

“We’ll have families in their home, in their kitchens, having their cup of tea in a shorter time,” she said.

The lord mayor also said that a number of her constituents had been in touch recently to highlight concerns about speeding at the top of Donnybrook Hill and said it would be welcome to see this issue reviewed as part of the scheme.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development can be viewed online via consult.corkcity.ie, or in person at City Hall, by appointment only.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainability of the area in which it will be situated, can be made online via consult.corkcity.ie or in writing to Alison O’Rourke, senior executive officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork T12 T997.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Friday, August 19 at 4pm.