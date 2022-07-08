Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Public consultation for 60-unit housing scheme in Douglas

The units, a mix of houses and apartments, would be developed on a greenfield site of 0.65 hectares at the junction of Donnybrook Hill and Scairt Hill.
Public consultation for 60-unit housing scheme in Douglas

A PROPOSED social housing scheme for Douglas, which would provide 60 new units, has gone to public consultation.

Amy Nolan

A PROPOSED Douglas social-housing scheme of 60 units has gone to public consultation.

The units, a mix of houses and apartments, would be developed on a greenfield site of 0.65 hectares at the junction of Donnybrook Hill and Scairt Hill.

The scheme is set to be constructed by Cetti Limited for Cork City Council and has been “designed to take into account the existing urban architecture”.

Eight two-storey, three-bedroom houses, along with 52 apartments, make up the proposed scheme.

The apartments, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, would be constructed in two blocks.

Block A, four to five storeys in height, would contain 27 apartments, while block B, of three to four storeys, would contain 25 apartments.

The scheme also includes 46 car-parking spaces and 90 bicycle spaces.

Access to the development would be via Scairt Hill.

The design statement for the scheme says the proposed units “would be suited to a wide range of occupants” and that the units are easily accessed either by car, public transport, on foot, or by bicycle.

The proposal, according to the statement, also “ensures all parts of the site are used to provide high-quality residential units with large open green spaces to create the necessary buffers between new and existing residents”.

Scheme welcomed

Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, a Douglas-based Fine Gael councillor, welcomed the scheme, saying the builds “can’t come soon enough”.

“We have the highest number of applicants [on the city council’s social-housing waiting list] looking to live in Douglas.”

Ms Forde said the proposed development is for modular homes, meaning the scheme would be delivered sooner.

“We’ll have families in their home, in their kitchens, having their cup of tea in a shorter time,” she said.

The lord mayor also said that a number of her constituents had been in touch recently to highlight concerns about speeding at the top of Donnybrook Hill and said it would be welcome to see this issue reviewed as part of the scheme.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development can be viewed online via consult.corkcity.ie, or in person at City Hall, by appointment only.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainability of the area in which it will be situated, can be made online via consult.corkcity.ie or in writing to Alison O’Rourke, senior executive officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork T12 T997.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Friday, August 19 at 4pm.

Read More

Northside housing scheme ‘a positive step’ for Cork

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man fled from gardaí with kitchen knife stuffed down the back of his trousers
Garda Stock Man causing drunken disturbance in Cork city told Gardaí he was Muhammed Ali
'Young people are curious': Festival season prompts calls for drugs to be made safer through testing 'Young people are curious': Festival season prompts calls for drugs to be made safer through testing
housingcork development
<p>Professor Loscher said we are nearly at the peak. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Covid wave 'to peak next week'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more