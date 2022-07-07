Cork set to see a welcome change in weather conditions, according to Met Éireann's latest forecast

Cork looks set to see "good sunny spells" and a rise in temperatures over the next few days in a welcome change of weather conditions.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, it will become brighter through the afternoon and evening with some "good sunny spells" developing.

Highest temperatures today will be between 17 and 22 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

The national weather forecaster has also advised UV levels will be high to very high today.

#UVlevels will be high to very high in any sunshine and moderate in cloudy skies today.



Take care in the sun and be #SunSmart 🧴😎



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 7, 2022

Tonight will remain dry with clear spells early on followed by a gradual build up of cloud.

Tomorrow morning will be largely cloudy, but it will turn brighter in the afternoon and evening with good sunny spells again developing.

Temperatures will reach highs of around 17 to 21 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

Saturday will also be a largely dry and sunny day across Munster and Leinster with temperatures of up to 22 degrees.

Cork looks set to get the best of the weather on Sunday as Met Éireann has said it will be sunniest in the south.

Highest temperatures will be between 20 and 24 degrees.