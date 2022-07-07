Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 09:18

Boris Johnson set to resign as Tory leader

He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October
Boris Johnson set to resign as Tory leader

He will remain as UK prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.

He will remain as UK prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.

Mr Johnson will make a statement later today confirming the decision.

The resignation comes after the prime minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The prime minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the prime minister to quit.

The timetable for the Tory leadership contest will be agreed between the 1922 Committee, which runs the parliamentary proceedings to whittle the candidates down to two, and Conservative headquarters.

But critics of the prime minister suggested he should not be allowed to remain in office until the autumn.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister on Thursday morning, said that now Mr Johnson had “finally done the decent thing” he should “hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a caretaker under whom ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly”.

More in this section

Dallas star visits Cork to trace Irish roots Dallas star visits Cork to trace Irish roots
Woman jailed for ‘vicious assault’ on Cork city bus Woman jailed for ‘vicious assault’ on Cork city bus
'All it takes is 30 seconds for a child to drown': Grieving Cork mum’s quest to spare families similar suffering 'All it takes is 30 seconds for a child to drown': Grieving Cork mum’s quest to spare families similar suffering
politics
<p>Pictured are Michael Hassett, Owner, Hassetts Bakery; Noreen Foley, Business Manager, Hassetts Bakery; and Stephanie Walsh, Senior Buyer, Lidl Ireland &amp; Northern Ireland. Pic: Keith Arkins Medi</p>

Cork bakery signs €6m deal with Lidl

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more