Ahoy! Cork to be transformed into pirate trail for families

CORKONIANS are being promised a "swashbuckling" time with the launch of a new pirate culture trail for families to enjoy over the Summer months.

A new Playful Pirate Culture Trail will be open to the public throughout July and August. Kids and adults alike are being encouraged to "gather their hearties" and explore the city’s vibrant museums, galleries and visitor attractions in new and imginative ways.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get your kids to say ‘aye-aye’ to cultural adventures so gather your hearties and navigate them to great culture and green spaces in the city using the specially created Playful Pirate Culture Trail treasure map.

A map will be available directing visitors to a special treasure at each site, along with other challenges. It will also lists 20 child-friendly activities to participate in from spotting pirate ships and cannons, to digging for hidden loot and searching for golden angels.

There will also be pirate photo opportunities, fun facts, pirate colouring, among other activities.

Play trail mascot Bláithin- a little green environmentalist pirate lizard- will also make an appearance, playing hide and seek at each venue. The character has been introduced to educate kids about the environment and how to keep the city and planet clean and healthy.

Megan Buckley, Holly Donnacliffe and Laura Sullivan of Glanmire Play like a Pirate and discover a treasure trove of cultural fun in Cork City! at the launch of Cork City's new Playful Pirate Culture Trail

The trail will include Blackrock Castle Observatory, Blarney Castle, The Butter Museum, Cork City Gaol, Cork Public Museum, Cork Military Museum and Elizabeth Fort. Crawford Art Gallery, Nano Nagle Place, Glucksman Gallery, Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Shandon Bells and Tower, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral will also join in the fun. They will be joined by St Peter’s Church, Triskel Christchurch, Fitzgerald Park, the Lough, and the Atlantic Pond.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde described it as a wonderful way to showcase the playful and child-friendly side of Cork City.

“It is fitting to have a fun theme like Pirates for a child-friendly initiative like this, and it is great to highlight Cork’s maritime history," she said.

"I hope that families will flock to Cork this summer to follow the Playful Pirate Culture Trail and introduce young people to the City’s wonderful culture and heritage. I’m really proud that we are creating an open and welcome experience for families in our museums, galleries, and historic sites, and look forward to discovering more of the trail with my own grandchildren”.

Denise Cahill, coordinator of the Playful Cork City Project and Cork Healthy Cities shared her sentiment adding: “Providing opportunities for fun and giving children every opportunity to play is more important than ever. It is wonderful to see that Cork City Council so actively supports the strong playful partnership in Cork City demonstrating a real commitment to making Cork a playful city by renewing and expanding the Playful Culture Trail offering for 2022.

"I’m sure the new Pirate theme will help to capture imaginations even further. We want to infuse play into everyday, ordinary spaces, enabling children to thrive and reach their full potential in cultural spaces in our city, building the capacity and opportunity for the important adults in their lives who they are dependent upon for opportunities and exposure to play.”

Those interested in participating can pick up their map in the tourist information offices or at any attraction or hotels in Cork City or find it at playfulculturetrail.com/.