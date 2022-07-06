'I'm a mad man, I will pipe-bomb your shop', man told Cork city store owners

A young man who acted out of a sense of misguided loyalty to his brother threatened to cause damage to a shop in Cork city where his brother had attempted a robbery.

22-year-old Luke Cronin of Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Cork, has now been given a sentence of three years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Luke Cronin pleaded guilty to a count stating that on March 31 2022 at Fairfield Stores, Knockpogue Avenue he made a threat to damage the property.

At the height of the threats made to the owners of the store, Luke Cronin shouted, “I’m a mad man. I will pipe-bomb your shop. I don’t give a sh** who is there. I’m vicious, I’m psycho, I’m crazy.”

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said, “It was a misguided sense of loyalty to his brother. He has considerable issues with alcohol. Addiction is a massive issue with him.

“This was not a premeditated offence. He came upon the victim, it was opportunistic. It was a moment of madness. The words spoken give a sense of how out of his head he was.

“This was a local shop. He is extremely remorseful and ashamed and apologises to the victim.

“He wants to get his life back on track. I would ask you to structure a sentence to give him light at the end of the tunnel.”

Judge Sarah Berkely said, “This was quite frightening and intimidating for the witnesses involved and it caused a lot of upset. He has written a letter of apology.”

Luke Cronin’s brother, 23-year-old Lee Cronin was recently given a two-year sentence with the last six months suspended on a count of attempted robbery at the same shop on December 26 2021.