Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:40

'I'm a mad man, I will pipe-bomb your shop', man told Cork city store owners

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said, “It was a misguided sense of loyalty to his brother."
'I'm a mad man, I will pipe-bomb your shop', man told Cork city store owners

22-year-old Luke Cronin of Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Cork, has now been given a sentence of three years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A young man who acted out of a sense of misguided loyalty to his brother threatened to cause damage to a shop in Cork city where his brother had attempted a robbery.

22-year-old Luke Cronin of Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Cork, has now been given a sentence of three years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Luke Cronin pleaded guilty to a count stating that on March 31 2022 at Fairfield Stores, Knockpogue Avenue he made a threat to damage the property.

At the height of the threats made to the owners of the store, Luke Cronin shouted, “I’m a mad man. I will pipe-bomb your shop. I don’t give a sh** who is there. I’m vicious, I’m psycho, I’m crazy.” 

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said, “It was a misguided sense of loyalty to his brother. He has considerable issues with alcohol. Addiction is a massive issue with him.

“This was not a premeditated offence. He came upon the victim, it was opportunistic. It was a moment of madness. The words spoken give a sense of how out of his head he was.

“This was a local shop. He is extremely remorseful and ashamed and apologises to the victim.

“He wants to get his life back on track. I would ask you to structure a sentence to give him light at the end of the tunnel.” 

Judge Sarah Berkely said, “This was quite frightening and intimidating for the witnesses involved and it caused a lot of upset. He has written a letter of apology.” 

Luke Cronin’s brother, 23-year-old Lee Cronin was recently given a two-year sentence with the last six months suspended on a count of attempted robbery at the same shop on December 26 2021. 

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report Back to school allowance to increase by 100 euro per child
Targeted flights at Cork Airport inspected under Garda operation Targeted flights at Cork Airport inspected under Garda operation
'Doing the hard man' with Garda results in Cork man being jailed for four months 'Doing the hard man' with Garda results in Cork man being jailed for four months
#courtscork courtcourts
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine

Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine as he arrives in Kyiv

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more