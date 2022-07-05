Man tried to hide cocaine by sticking it in his ear when approached by Gardaí in Cork city

A young man who panicked when he was approached by two gardaí for a drug search tried to hide a piece of cocaine by sticking it into his ear.

Now he has been given a nine-month suspended jail term for being in possession of that and another piece of cocaine on the same occasion.

On June 30, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. on Douglas Street, Cork, Garda Dean O’Sullivan was on mobile patrol with Garda Brendan Ryan.

“While at Douglas Street they observed a man ducking down behind a bin at a house on the side of the road. They approached the man whom they knew as Kenneth Dowling.

“On seeing gardaí he became nervous and started fidgeting with the waistband of his pants.

“Garda O’Sullivan formed the opinion he may have drugs on his person and informed him he was being searched.

“While searching Kenneth Dowling, Garda O’Sullivan observed him pushing suspected crack cocaine into his ear.

“Garda O’Sullivan removed the substance from Kenneth Dowling’s ear and then found another rock of crack cocaine on him.

“Mr Dowling was then arrested for a proper search.

“Interviewed about the seized items the defendant said the two items were crack cocaine.”

He pleaded guilty to having the drugs for his own use. He was previously convicted on nine occasions for the same offence of having drugs for his own use.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has made significant strides from a background that was very very challenging. Ordinarily, I would have expected a custodial sentence.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said to the accused man, “You cooperated with probation service who made certain recommendations. I will impose a sentence of nine months suspended for a period of two years.

“It is up to you. If you get into any more difficulties it is my obligation to send you to jail.”