Man who held father on ground with hands to his throat due to be sentenced for assault

Judge Sarah Berkely adjourned sentencing in the case until November 4 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, with the accused remanded on continuing bail.
The judge noted that the offence at the centre of the case dated back to November 24, 2020, and that he had been out of trouble since then.. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man who threatened to kill his father and held him on the ground with his hands to his throat will be sentenced in four months’ time.

The judge noted that the offence at the centre of the case dated back to November 24, 2020, and that he had been out of trouble since then.

The man faces sentencing for assault causing serious harm to his father in a case which has a background of orders arising out of the Domestic Violence Act. For that reason, the parties to the case cannot be identified. The victim did not wish to offer a victim impact statement.

Garda Niall Ruddy said the accused threatened to kill his father, by using the words: “I will kill you, you c***.”

The defendant pushed his father to the ground, hit his head, and tried to choke him. He believed his son was going to kill him. He had spent the previous seven nights sleeping in his car, trying to avoid his son.

The blows to the face were struck with the defendant’s open hand before he attempted to choke him, Garda Ruddy said.

Judge Berkeley sought to clarify the nature of the assault, saying: “He was on top of him with his two hands around his neck?” Gda Ruddy confirmed that was how the assault was carried out.

While there were a series of domestic orders for the protection of both parents, the defendant’s particular anger issues were towards his father, the garda said.

He said there had been some reconciliation with his father more recently. The violent incident at the centre of this case flared when the accused wanted more alcohol and wanted his father to drive him to an off licence.

The injured party’s main wish is that his son gets better. The defendant is presently working full-time and is doing better, Gda Ruddy said.

