'You hit him a bad blow': Cork man sentenced for his part in violent attack 

Late night raiders attacked a man living alone and robbed the jeep from outside his home in a violent rampage and now one of the men involved has been given a two-year suspended sentence for assault causing harm.

25-year-old Vincent Delaney of bay 5, Spring Lane halting site, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of assault causing harm to Gary Clarke at Monard, Rathpeacon, County Cork, on October 3 2019.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said the accused expressed remorse and said that the attack by himself and others was “a lousy thing to do.” His part in the violent incident was the assault causing harm. Others involved in the rampage robbed the jeep and held a concrete block over the victim’s head.

Judge Boyle said, “You hit him a bad blow to the side of the head. Mr Clarke gave evidence previously. He lives alone in somewhat isolated circumstances. It is clear this had an impact on him psychologically, physically and financially.

“But you were the lesser player in this. You were somewhat led by others. You are a person at the lower limits of mild intellectual disability.”

In all the circumstances the judge said a suspended sentence was appropriate.

Mr O’Sullivan BL said Delaney was educated through the Cope Foundation and would have been vulnerable to being led by others.

“He has no intention of darkening his (injured party’s) door ever again in his life,” the barrister said.

Background

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that at 2.30am on that date the injured party was alone in his mobile home when a Volkswagen Passat pulled up against the door to prevent him from getting out while others in the car stole his Jeep.

The injured party Gary Clarke did manage to get out of his home but he was attacked and knocked to the ground.

“He was dragged by the hair to a kneeling position and further beaten,” the detective said.

When the attackers realised the injured party had recordings from CCTV they demanded the recordings.

Det. Garda Murphy said the only reason the attackers did not follow Mr Clarke into his mobile home was because they were afraid of three large dogs he had inside.

During the attack, an earring was ripped from the victim’s ear leaving him with a permanent laceration to his ear.

The stolen Jeep was located a week later at Spring Lane halting site where Delaney lives.

Gary Clarke, the victim of the attack testified, “This assault has affected me hugely.

"I think about it every day and I have not felt safe. When I go to work I think about how safe my trailer is and when I am there I am also on high alert. I am always on edge.

“Before this happened to me, I was very happy, enjoyed working hard and spending time with my dogs in my trailer. Now this has all changed for me. I am constantly stressed. In fact, this incident has not left my mind in over two years. I can honestly say it has changed my life. I am on constant guard and find it hard to sleep.

“I am an easy-going man who gets on with most people. I bother no one and spend a lot of time working. I cannot understand why the accused would do something like this. He does not know me. I do not know him.

“I want to live my life peacefully as I always had done before this assault. I still need time to heal from the entire event. I would like to thank Garda Bryan Murphy for his assistance and all the other gardaí who have helped me since.”

A co-accused was previously jailed for his part in the crime.