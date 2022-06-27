Need to channel growth in Cork Airport, transport committee member Buttimer says following visit 

Cork Airport in on track to become the first State airport to reach pre-pandemic passenger numbers, a visiting Oireachtas committee was told.

Visiting Cork Airport on Monday, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications was told the airport had recently revised upward its 2022 passenger projections from 1.8 million to 2.1 million.

The upward revision was primarily due to strong demand for international travel and the range of new summer and winter route additions announced for Cork.

In 2019, 2.6m passengers travelled through Cork Airport, and the airport anticipates it will again serve this number of passengers in 2024.

With a total of 42 routes on offer in 2022, Cork Airport is the best-connected airport serving Munster and the south of Ireland.

Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer, who is a member of joint Oireachtas committee, told The Echo the committee had had a very productive meeting with management and staff at the airport.

“One would have to be impressed by the management of the facility, the ability to get people in and out quickly and promptly,” Senator Buttimer said.

“Obviously, there is a need for the committee to reflect upon the presentations that we heard in Shannon and Dublin, but also today in Cork, as we urge government to review its national aviation policy, and part of the aviation policy that we must focus on now is to how we can channel growth in our regional airports like Cork Airport.”

Senator Buttimer said it was incumbent upon the committee to agree now to outline to government that the regional airport fund incentivization for route retention and route development needs to be continued for regional airports.

“A lot of the issues are outside of the control of airports and government, but we must offer incentives to airlines to locate in places like Cork to have its base, but also to have different types of offerings.”

Acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said he had been very pleased to welcome members of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications to Cork.

Growth prospects

“The members were provided with detailed updates on Cork Airport’s performance as the post-pandemic recovery continues along with an outline of growth prospects for the next number of years,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“Cork Airport is tremendously grateful for the support of the Department of Transport in undertaking some key infrastructural projects – most notably, the reconstruction of our main runway.

“As a valued member of daa Group, Cork Airport will work towards continually improving the choice and variety for passengers across our route network."

It is Ireland’s second-largest airport and the busiest airport outside of Dublin, with eight airlines operating scheduled services from Cork.

Central to Cork Airport’s expansive route network are regular scheduled services to some of the major European hub airports – London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt and Zurich – with some of the largest European airlines and flag carriers.