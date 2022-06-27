Man abused as child by mother’s partner in Cork seeks justice ‘for child I was’

A CORKMAN who made life a “living hell” for his former partner and her children will be sentenced next month.

At a trial earlier this year, a jury unanimously found the 56-year-old guilty of 58 charges, including two counts of raping his then partner and 50 counts of sexually assaulting her, four counts of sexually assaulting her son, and one count of raping the boy, who was aged between nine and 11 when the man raped him.

He was also convicted of cruelty towards his ex-partner’s children. The offending took place between October 2013 and December 2015.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victims’ anonymity, denied all the charges.

Victim impact statements

Victim impact statements made by the accused’s ex-partner and daughter were read out by Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, at the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

In her statement, the defendant’s ex-partner said she had been a “strong and independent” woman before meeting him but he had taken away her identity.

The defendant had seemed nice at first but this was “all for show”. She said she had done her best to protect her children but it was impossible as the defendant was always in control. She found it “heartbreaking” that she could not get to her children as the defendant locked the internal doors of the house. She said he was a “sick monster” for his behaviour towards her “innocent” son.

When the relationship ended, the defendant had stalked her, leaving her terrified. She said she regrets bringing the man into her family’s life and suffers from nightmares.

Her daughter, now in her 20s, said in her victim impact statement that the man never showed her any affection and the family home was like a “prison”. She said he made her life a “living hell” while she was studying for the Leaving Cert and she thought her life was not worth living. She found the trial emotional and scary but now felt free because the defendant could no longer control anyone.

Reading his own victim impact statement, her son, now 19, told the court “no child should have felt like I did”. He said he considered the defendant to be a father figure and he had broken that trust. He said he was standing up for himself after feeling isolated within his family because he was carrying a secret.

He asked for justice “not just for me but for the child I was”.

Defendant does not accept verdicts, court told

Thomas Creed SC, defending, told Mr Justice Michael McGrath that the defendant does not accept the jury’s verdicts. During the trial, the defendant said the three children had been difficult during their early years and their mother used the allegations to get help to find alternative accommodation.

Eleven character references were provided to the court on behalf of the defendant, including statements from friends, neighbours, and people who had worked with the man.

Several references described him as a “caring father” and good friend. One said they had never found his behaviour to be inappropriate and he was a “dedicated family man”.

Mr Creed said the defendant had a reputation as hardworking and loves his children and is anxious to provide the best for them. Mr Creed said the defendant is disappointed that he is not in a position to be a full-time father to his four younger children.

Mr Justice McGrath adjourned the case for sentencing on July 7, remanding the defendant in custody until this date.